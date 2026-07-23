Emma Ruth Releases New Single “Enough”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 23rd, 2026 - 7:00 AM

Singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle has released a new single titled “Enough”. The song is for her upcoming album, These Killing Times, which will come out on September 18 via her own Errant Child. On the track with Rundle are Patrick Shiroishi playing saxophone and Jess Gowrie (known for drumming for Chelsea Wolfe) on the drums. The song also features smooth, grounded guitar. The track ebbs and flows well, with smart decisions in the instrumentation and vocal delivery. Overall, the song is relatively calm, which contrasts its bold message. And, the vulnerable optimism in Gowrie’s tone also contrasts the song’s strong themes in a captivating way.



About the meaning of the song, Rundle explains, “‘Enough’ is inspired by the ‘Man Who Sold The World’ – and in a retelling of the story of Elijah, we imagine him as an Elon Musk type figure – we ask – is not the whole world enough? We ask the many gods to unleash vengeance and carry this man away into the angry sky – piece by piece – this song is a reflection of the times we live in and is a vision for the dispensation of the billionaire class. The world belongs to all beings.”

“Enough” also came with a music video, created by Rundle in collaboration with Mason Rose, Blake Armstrong and Mitch Wells. The video has a gothic aesthetic with a bit of whimsy spiraled in, with the press release explaining it as “if Noseferatu had landed in the world of legendary puppeteer Jim Henson.” The analogy makes a lot of sense considering how Rundle is being haunted by an entity dubbed “The Companion”.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat