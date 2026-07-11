Cornelius Shares New Song “Twisting & Glistening” and Announces New Album Refractions For August 2026 Release

Home News Hannah Ilko July 11th, 2026 - 3:43 PM

On July 7th, Cornelius released the third single “Twisting & Glistening” for his new album REFRACTIONS coming out August 19th. REFRACTIONS continues the trajectory of contemporary music and transforming everyday sound into intricate rhythmic systems and immersive cinematic soundscapes but in a more introspective and collaborative way.

“Twisting & Glistening” is a bright, danceable funk track with ever changing sonic elements throughout the song as a whole. This is showcased through the EDM beats throughout and the use of synthesizers, acoustic/electric guitar, piano/electric piano and electric processing. This gives the song on alternative and experimental pop feeling that allows the listener to dance because of its production.

In REFRACTIONS, Cornelius will continue to explore shifting perception, memory and interconnected consciousness through sound itself. Despite the albums conceptual ideas, the record will remain in a deep human tone with warmth and playfulness within it allowing for Cornelius’ work to have intricate structure with a sense of curiosity. This means that REFRACTIONS will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Cornelius in the landscape of modern music.

Cornelius said that “Using electronic dance music from around 1985 as a starting point, I layered in jazz-influenced tension chords, carefully placing each sound with a sense of space and frequency range” Cornelius explains. “It’s a track where I revisited sounds I loved as a teenager, but from where I am now. I hadn’t really tried this kind of approach before, and once I started working with it, it felt unexpectedly fresh. The unresolved chords also came about quite naturally. That suspended feeling ended up connecting with the lyric’s sense of something that disappears just as you try to grasp it. Mirrors, reflections, sound, waves — they all exist, but they never quite settle into a fixed form. That kind of shifting perception sits at the center of the track” (Cornelius’ Press Release).

REFRACTIONS will have ten tracks: