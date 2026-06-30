Jello Biafra Surprises Crowd With His Return to The Stage After Suffering a Stroke

Jello Biafra, singer and former frontman for the rock band Dead Kennedys, has returned to the stage for the first time since suffering a stroke. This past March, Biafra had a hemorrhagic stroke brought about by high blood pressure. Anne-Marie Anderson, who works at Biafra’s record label, Alternative Tentacles, has been taking care of him and also keeping the public updated on his health, as reported in Stereogum.
Alternative Tentacles had its Tentacle Fest this past Saturday (June 27th) at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall. The experimental punk band Wheelchair Sports Camp was performing the track “Make It Make Sense” from their album oh imperfecta, when Biafra came out to sing the chorus, clad in ironic regalia.
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Earlier this year, in February, Biafra called out his old bandmates in Dead Kennedys. He criticized their decision to remain on the Punk in the Park festival lineup despite the event’s monetary support for President Donald Trump. The band ultimately promised fans that they would never participate in any future Punk in the Park festivals.