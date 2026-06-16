The Recording Academy Adds New Grammy Award Categories For Asian Pop, Latin, R&B Collaboration, Traditional Pop & Folk Albums

Home News Aryn Honaker June 16th, 2026 - 2:45 PM

The Recording Academy has introduced five new award categories, which are now in effect for the 69th Grammy Awards, airing on February 7th of next year. These changes follow the Academy’s annual practice of accepting proposals from music professionals and artists within its membership.

One of the new categories is Best Asian Pop Music Performance, which will reward performances of Asian pop music, including K-pop, C-pop, and J-pop, that use at least one Asian language.

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance will reward R&B performances from duos or groups. With the addition of the new award, the previous Best R&B Performance category has been renamed Best R&B Solo Performance.

The new Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance category will specifically recognize pop songs and performances that are distinct from contemporary or current pop music.

The Best Traditional Folk Album award will be presented to albums with a traditional folk sound. The addition of this category has led to the previous Best Folk Album category being renamed to Best Contemporary Folk Album.

The final new category is Best Latin Song, which will reward Latin songs that are over 51% in the Spanish language.

“2027 is going to be an amazing year for the Grammy Awards, and one that reflects the extraordinary growth we’re seeing across music,” Harvey Mason Jr., the Grammys CEO, said. “The changes advanced by our Recording Academy members speak to the breadth of today’s music industry and the many genres, crafts, and creators shaping it. We’re excited to see these updates come to life in the year ahead as we celebrate the music people who are driving music forward.”