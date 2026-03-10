Bleachers Share Dynamic New Single “Dirty Wedding Dress”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2026 - 2:21 PM

Today, the Bleachers has released the new single, “Dirty Wedding Dress”, which will feature alongside the lead single, “You and forever” on Bleachers’ upcoming fifth studio album, everyone for ten minutes, set for release on May 22, through Dirty Hit. As a whole, the song is wonderful by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a lovely country/rock sound, while the vocal performance dazzles their with classy melodies.

Bleachers’ new album is the inevitable culmination of a lifetime of devotion to bands for the six members and ultimately, finds each one at their creative peak. Despite the moments where it briefly peers into darkness, it’s essentially an optimistic record that feels lovestruck and hopeful, leaping from harmony-laden folk rock to shimmering pop soul to the sax-assisted New Jersey sound that Bleachers have become synonymous for.

Bleachers have also announced the first details of their North American tour in support of everything for ten minutes. The band will be taking their acclaimed live show back on the road in June and across September and October including a five night headline residency in Los Angeles in September.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock