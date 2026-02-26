Count Documents Confirm D4vd as a Suspect in Murder Investigation And His Parents Are Being Subpoenaed

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 26th, 2026 - 1:27 PM

The singer known as D4vd is at the center of an unfolding legal situation involving the alleged murder of a teenage girl, and recent legal filings have drawn public attention to his role in the case. This development has raised questions, legal challenges and intense media scrutiny as authorities continue their investigations. The story has evolved with new court records revealing deeper details about the scope of the probe.

According to ABC7, newly unsealed court documents from Texas explicitly refer to D4vd as the “target” of a grand jury murder investigation in Los Angeles. These filings indicate that prosecutors allege he “may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses … One Count of Murder” in connection with the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose severely decomposed, dismembered body was found last year inside his registered Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard.

The same petitions sought to compel D4vd’s parents to travel from Texas to Los Angeles to testify before a grand jury. Their attorney has argued the subpoenas violate their constitutional rights, and the family has been fighting the orders in court. According to reports, the filings describe how investigators found human remains in separate bags in the front storage compartment of the vehicle and connect elements of the case back to the singer’s property and car.

While these documents mark a significant development, no criminal charges have been formally filed against D4vd, and he has not been arrested. The artist’s representatives have not publicly responded to requests for comment. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities build their case and continue to gather testimony and evidence related to this tragic and complex matter.