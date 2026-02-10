Announce New Album The World Is To Dig For April 2026 Release, Share New Single “Wu-Tang”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2026 - 5:30 PM

Today, Brooklyn’s They Might Be Giants has announced that the arrival of their highly anticipated new LP, The World Is to Dig will be released April 14. This is the band’s first full-length album since 2021’s Grammy-nominated BOOK and for the upcoming album, it blends sharp songwriting and bold experimentation into a refreshingly original collection. The 18 song album will be in all formats at TMBGshop.com and on streaming services. Plus an exclusive 180-gram vinyl color variant will be available at indie retail shops on April 17.

Also the album’s lead single, “Wu-Tang,” is out now and while the song’s lyric celebrates the power of Wu-Tang Clan over a fan as a transformative force, TMBG’s trademark melodicism sweetly buoys the listener along with waves of ‘60s-style pop hooks.

While talking about the ditty, John Linnell says: “Many years ago, we discussed the idea of celebrating an artist or a style of music, but in the form of a completely unrelated genre of music. The original idea was a Tin Pan Alley-style song extolling the greatness of heavy metal. ‘Wu-Tang’ was written more or less along those lines, partly inspired by their TV biopic, but void of any musical reference to the great hip-hop collective. Are we fans? Sure! Would we ever attempt to emulate their sound? Not publicly.”