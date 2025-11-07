Skindred Announce New Album You Got This For April 2025 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Anthony Salvato November 7th, 2025 - 1:12 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

UK-based metal band, Skindred announced a new album this week. “You Got This” was released earlier this week while simultaneously being announced as the title track for the band’s upcoming ninth studio album.

Skindred made their debut with their 2004 album Babylon. In 2023, they released their most recent studio album, Smile. Smile peaked at #2 on the charts in the UK and helped propel the group to a more mainstream setting. The high critical praise for the album means all eyes will be on the band to once again deliver with You Got This.

The album will be released next spring on April 17th, 2026. The album is currently live for pre-order online or pre-save streaming services. The single, and namesake of the album,“You Got This” was said to have come to frontman Benji Webbe while he was at the gym. As he put it, he saw another man struggling to lift the weights he was working with and simply wanted to inspire him to push forward. Skindred aims to recreate that feeling here in this song, one that is loud, powerful, and inspires people to tackle things head on.

Skindred is currently rounding out a UK and European tour and will likely take a brief break over the winter. However, after the album’s release in April, the possibility of a lengthy summer tour opens up, especially if the album is as well received as its predecessor. Until then, be on the look out for a few more singles and teaser tracks from the group in the coming months leading up to April.

