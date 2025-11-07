Album Review: Chrissie Hynde – Duets Special

Home News Kashi Deepak November 7th, 2025 - 1:30 PM

Duets with a rock edge.

Chrissie Hynde’s solo career returns in the form of a new cover album, Duets Special. Although a cover album, Hynde brings a nuance to each song. She covers a full range of older songs from The Rolling Stone’s “Sway” to Ketty Lester’s “Love Letters.” Hynde’s background of being a founding member in The Pretenders brings a rock perspective on each song. It is very different however, like her solo career has been. Their style was a mix of punk and rock, but Hynde’s brings a low-key slow vibe to each cover in this album.

Timid in nature, the album is soft spoken but well crafted overall. This allows the vocals to really be the center piece of the album. With a new feature being on each song, every track has a new vocal layer and sounds interesting. These vocals, combined with a laid back dreamy backing track, makes the whole album flow together. She also brings a wide range of heavy hitting artists from Depeche mode’s Dave Gahan to John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon. Her long musical career has allowed her to acquire a strong and diverse roster on this album.

Each artist brings something new and feels like they both intersect with each other’s creative vision. This makes playing through the whole album feel fresh and fun all the way through. Hynde doesn’t just blend in with her collaborators — she complements them. On every track you can hear her adapt her signature edge to match each artist’s tone. This versatility shows how comfortable she is in any musical setting. Even though the songs are covers, the chemistry makes them feel original, like each duet was meant to exist exactly this way.

In the end, Duets Special feels like a reflection of Hynde. It’s not a loud statement but a thoughtful one, proving that she doesn’t need to reinvent herself to stay relevant. Instead, she leans into her experience, her voice and her connections to create something that feels nostalgic and new. For longtime fans and new listeners alike, it’s a reminder that Chrissie Hynde’s influence is still very much alive.