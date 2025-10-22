Willie Nelson Confirms He Will Not Play All-American Halftime Show After Petition to Replace Bad Bunny Reaches 60,000 Signatures

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 22nd, 2025 - 7:12 PM

Country music legend Willie Nelson announced that he will not participate in the upcoming All-American Halftime Show. Despite fans eagerly wanting him to perform, shown by a petition with 60,000 signatures asking for him instead of Bad Bunny, Nelson has decided against it. He clearly stated he has no plans to join the show.

The online petition is getting a lot of attention and creating lively discussions among fans about who should be the main performer for the show. Many people are talking on social media, sharing their thoughts on who they want to perform. A large group wants an American artist, with many mentioning Nelson as a favorite choice. However, Nelson has decided not to participate because he wants to focus on his current projects that match his goals better right now. Fans are excitedly waiting to see who will get chosen in the end as more people become interested in both the petition and the show itself.

NME reported that the petition drew public attention but didn’t convince the famous musician. Nelson recently ended all rumors about his role in the upcoming big event by saying he’s happy to just watch instead of perform. This has taken attention off him, letting him enjoy the show without any stress. Meanwhile, excitement is now focused on popular artist Bad Bunny. Despite ongoing talks about what he’ll do at the event, he’s still set to be the main act for halftime. Fans are excited and looking forward to seeing how energetic and creative his performance will be since that’s what he is known for bringing to a stage.