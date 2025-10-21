Ryan Adams Apologies To Australian Fans After Onstage Outburst

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2025 - 5:44 PM

According to NME.com, Ryan Adams has apologized to fans in Australia after calling it the “worst country ever to play.” The singer and songwriter abandoned one of his shows at Melbourne’s Hamer earlier this month and then another show in Sydney after being “harassed” by a “troll.” Following both shows, the artist issued an apology by writing on Instagram: “I overreacted to a troll who repeatedly harassed myself and others in Sydney. It was a beautiful show. It was wrong. I should have just showed the standing ovation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Adams (@ryanadams)

And now, Adams has said in a deleted post that he was “wildly embarrassed and disappointed” after the show but pointed out that camera flashes can cause him to have an ocular seizure. The artist adds: “The LED camera flash on iPhones and Androids going off in what to me from stage is a pitch black environment. I have no way to expect the flash. And what happens over time when there are so many, is I have an ocular seizure and I don’t know where I am, I don’t know what my guitar is and I panic and become disoriented.”

Adams continues with: “The saying ‘fight or flight’ applies here … You want to run, you want to make yourself not have a seizure. Last night I unfortunately had to go through that several times in front of 2500 people … Which breaks my heart. Because I was crushing that show.” Despite the apologies, in a since recently deleted Instagram post, he wrote: “Worst country ever, every time to play, Thank fuck never again. You are the worst people and you know it and the best you can go is copy Americans and UK culture. Stew in your own juices.”