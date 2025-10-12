The Pretty Reckless Announces Holiday EP Taylor Momsen’s Pretty Reckless Christmas For November 2025 Release, Drops Reimagined Version of “Where Are You Christmas”

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 12th, 2025 - 2:51 PM

The band The Pretty Reckless is getting ready for the holiday season by releasing a special EP called Taylor Momsen’s Pretty Reckless Christmas. This collection combines holiday spirit with their edgy rock style. One of the songs on the EP is an exciting new version of “Where Are You Christmas,” which has extra meaning because Taylor Momsen originally sang it as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. According to Consequence, this is the first time she has sung it again, turning it from a soft ballad into an energetic rock anthem with her band.

Momsen talked about returning to the song “Where Are You Christmas” 25 years after she first sang it. Singing this song again feels like finding an old, familiar piece of her life, almost like going back home. The themes of wonder and hope in the song still mean a lot to her. She mentioned that singing it as a child unknowingly set up her future career in music, impacting how she grew as an artist more than she ever expected. Now with more life experience, Momsen approaches the song differently but tries to keep its original charm while adding new understanding and emotions from what she’s learned over time. This gives listeners something special—a version that respects the original while also bringing new depth and meaning.

This new version not only marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved film but also connects Momsen’s early Hollywood career with her current rock style. Her strong voice and unique flair give the song fresh energy, attracting both longtime fans and a younger audience. Along with “Where Are You Christmas,” the EP will feature four new holiday songs in The Pretty Reckless’ unique style. By mixing holiday cheer with rock ‘n’ roll, the band offers a one-of-a-kind festive experience that shows their growth and versatility as artists.

