Lola Young Collapses Onstage During All Things Go Festival Set

Skyy Rincon September 27th, 2025 - 3:57 PM

Rising pop star Lola Young, known for her radio hit “Messy,” collapsed onstage during her scheduled set at All Things Go festival at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. Her band members and medics reportedly rushed to carry her offstage. Prior to the collapse, she was discussing how it had been a difficult week for her personally having just canceled her appearance at We Can Survive in New Jersey night before “due to a sensitive matter.” Footage from moments before the incident show Young apologizing to the audience for being “emotional today.”

Lola Young got real at @AllThingsGo NYC Day 2 before apparently collapsing on stage, telling fans, “Sometimes life makes you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what? Today, I woke up and made the decision to come here and to perform.” pic.twitter.com/MsPvBds5HU — TAG24 NEWS (@TAG24_NEWS) September 27, 2025

Young seemed to pass out mid set, reportedly while singing “Conceited,” appearing to fall flat on her back at around 6:26pm ET. The music came to a halt and her crew huddled around her, got her up and walked her offstage.

This is a developing story…