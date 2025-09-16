Adam Hones & Danny Carey of Tool Perform at The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight

Home News Rhett Kaya September 16th, 2025 - 6:26 PM

Tool guitarist Adam Jones and drummer Danny Carey performed a brief 90-second instrumental intro for the Canelo vs. Crawford boxing match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This past Saturday, September 13th, Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez, advancing his still undefeated record. According to Stereogum , roughly 70,000 people attended the Las Vegas show, and around 41 million viewers on Netflix, where the fight was streamed live that night.

While Jones shredded the electric guitar and Carey erupted on the drum set, eager fans cheered and screamed in anticipation of the upcoming fight. The pair did not have enough time to perform one of their popular songs, but they successfully built excitement and grabbed the audience’s attention. Following the rock band’s performance, both Crawford and Alvarez entered the center stage while mariachi bands played their entrance music.

Recently, the band joined Black Sabbath during their “Back to the Beginning” concert in Birmingham, England, where they covered Black Sabbath’s “Hand of Doom.” During band members Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan’s appearance on the Loudwire Nights podcast, the bandmates revealed they were busy writing and excited to put out another record. “We want to get another record out and play, do what we do. The three of us have been jamming. I don’t know if you go, “Oh, the writing process has started. It’s always there,” said Jones. “Between preparing for an upcoming tour or whatever we’re doing, there’s points where someone goes, ‘Oh, I got this, and I got this.’ But I think we’re going to dive deep soon.”

The Canelo vs. Crawford fight can be streamed on Netflix, and fans can watch Tool’s performance on YouTube below.

Photo credit: Marv Watson