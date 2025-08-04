2 Dead & 6 Injured In Mass Shooting At Unofficial Hard Summer Festival Afterparty In LA

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2025 - 11:24 AM

According to hollywoodreporter.com, a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles has left two people dead and six injured in the early this morning following the Hard Summer music festival, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A large party of people on the 1100 block of 14th Place was first shut down around 11 p.m. on August 3, after officers saw a person allegedly armed with a gun go inside the venue and the person was arrested at the scene, according to the LAPD.

Then around 1 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched back to the area following reports of gunfire. The officers found eight people were shot upon their arrival, one man was declared dead at the scene, seven others were taken to the hospital and one woman later died from her injuries while at the hospital. The LAPD could not confirm that the party was related to the Hard Summer music festival, though the Los Angeles Times has reported that a social media post promoting the event referred to the celebration as an after party for the festival.

Hard Summer is a house and techno music festival that took place on Saturday and Sunday at Hollywood Park, which is next to SoFi Stadium. The 2025 event’s lineup included musical acts Busta Rhymes, Dom Dolla, Barry Can’t Swim, Feid, Four Tet, Kaytranada, Ladies of Leisure, Linska, Marlon Hoffstadt, Riordan, Trace, Alex Chapman + Zoe Gitter, Athen, BB Shaine, Dara Genesis, Floating Points Live and other acts.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi