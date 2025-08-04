2 Dead & 6 Injured In Mass Shooting At Afterparty In LA

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2025 - 11:24 AM

According to Hollywoodreporter.com, a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles has left two people dead and six injured. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a large party of people on the 1100 block of 14th Place was first shut down around 11 p.m. on August 3, after officers saw a person allegedly armed with a gun go inside the venue. The person was arrested at the scene, according to the LAPD.

Then around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched back to the area following reports of gunfire. The officers found eight people were shot upon their arrival, one man was declared dead at the scene, seven others were taken to the hospital and one woman later died from her injuries while at the hospital. The LAPD confirmed that the event was not related to the HARD Summer music festival.

Los Angeles Times separately reported that a social media post promoting a nearby event served as an unofficial after party for the festival though the shooting had not occurred at that particular event.

Hard Summer is a house and techno music festival that took place on Saturday and Sunday at Hollywood Park, which is next to SoFi Stadium. The 2025 event’s lineup included musical acts Busta Rhymes, Dom Dolla, Barry Can’t Swim, Feid, Four Tet, Kaytranada, Ladies of Leisure, Linska, Marlon Hoffstadt, Riordan, Trace, Alex Chapman + Zoe Gitter, Athen, BB Shaine, Dara Genesis and other acts.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi