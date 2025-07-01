Arcadea Featuring Mastodon’s Brann Dailor Ahnounce New Album The Exodus Of Gravity For August 2025 Release, Shares New Video For “Fuzzy Planet”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2025 - 3:52 PM

Today, Arcadea has announced they will be returning with The Exodus of Gravity, August 22, through Relapse Records. The upcoming album is a futuristic synth-rock odyssey that unfolds in a world where gravity no longer holds us down and emotion rises in its place. With Brann Dailor (Mastodon) stepping into the lead vocalist role and João Nogueira joining Core Atoms on synths, the newly revamped trio dives headfirst into a new kind of psychedelia of groovy, danceable and emotionally resonant. “Up is down, down is up,” says Atoms.

A preview of the twelve-song collection arrives with the release of “Fuzzy Planet” and its mesmerizing intergalactic Bryan Bankovich-directed video, which transports viewers to Prom 5039: A Nightmare to Remember, where synths swirl, the Prom Queen is a little green, different alien species flirt and love blooms.

“It’s about that first fuzzy feeling you get when you fall in love,” says Atoms. “Our lead character is recognizing that the spore has gotten in them and they’re starting to change. They’re awakening to all the beauty that’s around.”

The Exodus of Gravity Track List