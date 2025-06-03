Mike Eagle Announces New Album Neighborhood Gods Unlimited For July 2025 Release And Shares Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Artist Open Mike Eagle has announced a new upcoming album, Neighborhood Gods Unlimited as well as sharing tour dates following the album’s release. Neighborhood Gods Unlimited is set to release on July 11th. In anticipation of the release, Eagle has also shared a single off Neighborhood Gods Unlimited, “Contraband (The Plug Has Bags of Me).” The track can be found on YouTube.
The new single has a nice, mellow vibe to it, though with a slight air of uncertainty and unease – perhaps the drums, Eagle’s oddly calm rapping, or the unsteady saxophone that comes in towards the middle. Intentional or not, it suits the album’s theme of trauma and struggles of marginalized groups, as well as struggling to find oneself. “The trauma at the center of Neighborhood Gods Unlimited is mine,” Eagle said in a release about the album. “I was shattered as a young person and I spent the majority of my life not knowing it. In my ignorance I would go on to shatter myself even further because it was all I knew. This is a story about how people who are trying to find themselves get confused when they encounter things that remind them of themselves.”
The track is one of the 15 on the upcoming release of Neighborhood Gods Unlimited. The album will be the ninth solo release by Eagle, following 2023’s Another Triumph of Ghetto Engineering. Around the July release of the album, Eagle will begin touring starting in Los Angeles. Featuring Cavalier and Rhys Langston as special guests for many showings, his solo tour will last from July 9th to August 14th. Afterwards, Eagle will open for the band Clipping on August 15th and 16th. Afterwards he will perform opening shows for the duo Phantogram during August and September.
Tour Dates
09/07/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
10/07/25 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
11/07/25 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater
13/07/25 – Seattle, WA – Barboza
14/07/25 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
15/07/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
17/07/25 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake
19/07/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Swan Dive
23/07/25 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
24/07/25 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern
25/07/25 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry
13/08/25 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Upstairs
14/08/25 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase
Opening for Clipping
15/08/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Ukie Club
16/08/25 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
Opening for Phantogram
31/08/25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
03/09/25 – Rochester, NY – Anthology
04/09/25 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
05/09/25 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield
08/09/25 – Portland, ME – State Theater
10/09/25 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall
11/09/25 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall
12/09/25 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
15/09/25 – Richmond, VA – The National