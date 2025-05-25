Fountains Of Wayne Play First Concert Since Adam Schlesinger’s Passing in 2013

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 25th, 2025 - 1:02 PM

During an emotional evening, Fountains of Wayne performed for the first time since co-founder Adam Schlesinger’s sad passing in 2013. The band, famous for their catchy power pop and alternative rock songs, played a show honoring Schlesinger’s lasting impact while also celebrating their music. The night was filled with feelings of loss and respect for his creative contributions to many memorable songs.

The concert took place in a full venue with both longtime and new fans coming to see this special comeback, as reported by NME. The energy was high when the band members started performing on stage. However, everyone also deeply felt Schlesinger’s absence. As soon as they played the first guitar chord, it became clear how much Schlesinger had contributed through his creativity and lasting impact on music.

During the show, the band played some of their popular songs. Each song got fans singing along and cheering loudly. Hits like “Stacy’s Mom” and “Radiation Vibe” felt fresh again, capturing both happiness and sadness that life brings. The audience was touched; many were swaying with lighters in hand—a throwback to concerts from years ago—to honor the music. This scene highlighted how emotional the concert journey was for everyone, creating a shared experience filled with lively tunes and meaningful words.

Between their songs, the band members shared touching stories and memories of Schlesinger. They showed what a talented person he was, full of kindness and love for music. These heartfelt tales created a close connection between the audience and performers. It felt like these stories allowed everyone to come together despite their loss, united by memories of Schlesinger’s greatness and generosity.

As the concert was ending, the band played a moving version of “Hey Julie,” a song that shows off Schlesinger’s clever lyrics and great melodies. The night ended with mixed feelings—both sweet memories and sadness—as a tribute to him. Everyone there reflected on how much his music still inspires people even though he is no longer around, touching everyone who attended.

This performance wasn’t just a return; it was a celebration of life, music, and lasting friendship. It gave fans and musicians an emotional experience that honored the memory of Schlesinger better than words ever could. The event brought comfort through shared memories and music, highlighting how Schlesinger’s work continues to inspire people over time.