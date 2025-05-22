Live Review: Lights & King Mala at The Roxy Theatre

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

On May 20, 2025, Valerie Ann Poxleitner, known professionally as Lights, delivered a memorable and electrifying performance at the sold-out Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood. The venue was excited as the Canadian synth-pop star took the stage for a night filled with vibrant energy and genuine connection. But before Lights commanded the spotlight, rising star King Mala opened the evening with a fierce and captivating set that perfectly set the tone for what was to come.

King Mala didn’t just warm up the crowd—she owned the moment with an energy and rawness that immediately captured the audience’s attention. Her indie-pop sound, infused with soulful grit, shone through every track from her debut album, And You Who Drowned in the Grief of a Golden Thing. The minimalist yet impactful production allowed her voice and storytelling to take center stage, revealing an artist confidently carving out her own space.

Her stage presence was intimate and authentic. She connected with the crowd through honest banter and moments of theatrical suspense, like when a demonic-like voice echoed through the speakers, accompanied by flickering stage lights, creating a short but chilling atmosphere. King Mala’s performance laid the perfect foundation for the night, building excitement for the main event. She is undoubtedly an artist to watch as her unique voice and style continue to grow.

When Lights finally stepped onto the stage, the atmosphere shifted instantly. The crowd erupted in cheers as she held the packed Roxy Theatre in her hand from the first note of “Day Two.” The venue transformed into a dazzling world of neon lights and visuals that beautifully complemented her synth-driven sound and emotionally charged lyrics.

Lights delivered a dynamic set that balanced high-energy pop anthems like “Damage” with introspective moments like “February Air.” Her impressive guitar skills and impeccable vocal performance—strong, clear, and full of emotion—kept the audience energized and engaged throughout the night. A starry night sky backdrop added a dreamy, celestial vibe. The lighting shifted effortlessly between bold reds and yellows for energetic moments, and calming blues and purples for tender ones. This thoughtful blend of atmosphere and emotion drew the audience deeper into her world.

Fans sang along, jumped, and danced to tracks like “White Paper Palm Trees,” “Saviour/Drive My Soul/Second Go,” “Pretend,” and “Up We Go.” During the final two songs, “Love Me” and “Alive Again,” giant balloons were suddenly released into the crowd, amplifying the joyous energy and turning the finale into an unforgettable celebration.

What truly stood out was Lights’ genuine connection with her audience. Throughout the night, she shared stories behind her songs, engaged in lighthearted banter, and created a welcoming space that felt personal and electrifying. Reflecting on her music journey since 2006, Lights also promoted her recently released sixth album, A6. She acknowledged a few familiar faces in the crowd, connecting with longtime fans alongside new listeners who have followed her evolution over the past 5, 10, and even 15 years. This openness transformed the Roxy from a mere venue into a shared space of celebration and mutual love for music and self-expression.

In pop music, Lights reminds us that authenticity and artistry still set the standard. Her seamless blend of powerful production and heartfelt storytelling sets her apart, while King Mala’s bold opening statement signals a new voice ready to make waves.

This concert was more than a show—it was a powerful reminder of live music’s ability to inspire, connect, and move people profoundly. The audience left the Roxy with smiles and merchandise, carrying memories of a truly special night.

Lights’ performance reaffirmed why she remains a beloved figure in alt/indie-pop. Her innovative sound, emotional depth, and engaging stagecraft keep her bold and captivating. The night was magical and unforgettable, with dreamy and energetic lighting, interactive energy, and a balloon-filled finale. Fans and music lovers eager to catch Lights on tour should note that most shows have sold out, but a few tickets remain available for her U.S. and Canadian dates. Meanwhile, King Mala’s commanding opening performance established her as an emerging force not to be missed, as she tours alongside Lights across North America.

For fans, music lovers, and industry watchers everywhere, this night proved that both Lights and King Mala are shaping the future of pop music with their distinct voices and undeniable passion.

In the constantly evolving music industry, their performances underscored the enduring power of true artistry—an inspiration for audiences and a signal to the music world that authentic connection still matters above all.

Setlist performed by Lights:

1. Day Two

2. Damage

3. Okay, Okay

4. Running With the Boys

5. White Paper Palm Trees

6. Siberia

7. Saviour / Drive My Soul / Second Go

8. Ghost Girl on First

9. Beside Myself

10. Pretend

11. Up We Go

12. Suspension

13. Batshit

14. Surface Tension

15. Clingy

16. Speeding

17. Piranha

18. Grip

19. Love Me

20. Alive Again