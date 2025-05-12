The Hold Steay’s Craig Finn Announces Fall 2025 North American Solo Tour Dates

Today, Craig Finn has announced plans for a headline tour. The North American dates will be underway on October 9, at Millersville, PA’s Phantom Power and then travel through a tour finale at New York City’s Le Poisson Rogue on October 25. For tickets and more information, click here.
Finn will also be making some solo appearances without a band, including a performance at Chicago, IL’s Old Town School of Folk Music as part of The Working Songwriter Forum, which is a three-day musical weekend set for May 23-25. The event is presented by the host and creator of The Working Songwriter podcast, Joe Pug, as well as a pair of book reading and record signing sessions and in-stores on Tuesday, May 20, at Kingston, NY’s Rough Draft Bar & Books, and June 3, at New York City’s Rough Trade.
Finn will then embark on a summer series of solo performances, including headline shows, festival appearances, dates supporting The Mountain Goats, and other venues. Highlights include a triple-bill alongside The Decemberists and Kevin Morby at Skokie, IL’s Out of SPACE Skokie on Sunday, July 27 and a top-billed appearance at Camden, NJ’s XPoNential Music Festival on Sunday, September 21.
Craig Finn Tour Dates
10/9 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power
10/10 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
10/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/12 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage at Culture Center Theater
10/13 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable
10/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
10/17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Café
10/18 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
10/19 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café
10/21 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
10/22 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall
10/23 – Homer, NY – Homer Center For The Arts
10/24 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater
10/25 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge