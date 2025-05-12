The Hold Steay’s Craig Finn Announces Fall 2025 North American Solo Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2025 - 5:58 PM

Today, Craig Finn has announced plans for a headline tour. The North American dates will be underway on October 9, at Millersville, PA’s Phantom Power and then travel through a tour finale at New York City’s Le Poisson Rogue on October 25. For tickets and more information, click here.

Finn will also be making some solo appearances without a band, including a performance at Chicago, IL’s Old Town School of Folk Music as part of The Working Songwriter Forum, which is a three-day musical weekend set for May 23-25. The event is presented by the host and creator of The Working Songwriter podcast, Joe Pug, as well as a pair of book reading and record signing sessions and in-stores on Tuesday, May 20, at Kingston, NY’s Rough Draft Bar & Books, and June 3, at New York City’s Rough Trade.

Finn will then embark on a summer series of solo performances, including headline shows, festival appearances, dates supporting The Mountain Goats, and other venues. Highlights include a triple-bill alongside The Decemberists and Kevin Morby at Skokie, IL’s Out of SPACE Skokie on Sunday, July 27 and a top-billed appearance at Camden, NJ’s XPoNential Music Festival on Sunday, September 21.

Craig Finn Tour Dates

10/9 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power

10/10 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/12 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage at Culture Center Theater

10/13 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

10/17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Café

10/18 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

10/19 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café

10/21 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

10/22 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

10/23 – Homer, NY – Homer Center For The Arts

10/24 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

10/25 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge