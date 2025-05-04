Chelsea Wolfe Joins Forces With HEALTH On Haunting New Single “MEAN”

Home News Skyy Rincon May 4th, 2025 - 9:00 PM

Industrial rock band HEALTH has made good on their promise to collaborate with goth icon Chelsea Wolfe. Their new song “MEAN” has just been released and can be heard below.

The track blends in some of the group’s early noise rock roots with their new industrial edge. Wolfe’s hauntingly melodic vocals pair well with the single’s heavier production.

The trio also recently collaborated with Bad Omens for their hard-hitting track “The Drain” as well as Filter for “Free To Die” for the extended version of their highly lauded RAT WARS. HEALTH previously joined forces with Poppy for the hypnotic single “Dead Flowers.”

Last April, Jake Duzsik joined Bad Omens for a live debut of the song during the latter’s Sick New World set in Las Vegas. Poppy also joined Bad Omens onstage during the festival performing their collaborative single “V.A.N” which was live debuted during the opening show of the ‘Concrete Forever’ Tour in Berlin, Germany. HEALTH also released a Signalis-inspired music video for their RAT WARS closing track “DON’T TRY” as well as their stunning cover of Deftones’ “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)” for the Spotify Singles program.