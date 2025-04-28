Kneecap Being Investigated Over Allegations Of Counter-Terrorism, Politicians Call For Removal From Glastonbury Lineup

Home News Michelle Grisales April 28th, 2025 - 5:43 PM

Irish rap group Kneecap is facing backlash and political pressure from UK counter-terrorism authorities investigating footage from the band’s recent performances. According to NME, the footage is reportedly from a November 2023 show and appears to depict a band member chanting support for Hamas and Hezbollah and showing a Hezbollah flag. Both of which are designated terrorist organizations under UK law. Another clip allegedly shows the group inciting violence against Conservative Military Police (MP).

In response, multiple British politicians have urged festival organizers to remove Kneecap from lineups, including Glastonbury and TRNSMT. Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead, David Taylor, wrote a formal letter to Glastonbury’s co-creator, Michael Eavis, stating that the band’s comments had “moved beyond legitimate political expression” and now “promote violence and extremism.” Taylor added that it would be “deeply troubling” to see the group perform at a festival that attracts such a large audience.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney supported these sentiments, telling reporters at the Scottish Trades Union Congress that the band’s rhetoric was “utterly unacceptable” and suggested that their place on TRNSMT’s lineup should be reconsidered.

The Jo Cox Foundation, formed in memory of the murdered Labour MP, posted on social media, asserting that it clearly crossed the line into incitement. The daughter of Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP fatally attacked in 2021, also spoke out, calling Kneecap’s words “dangerous” and “stupid,” while also demanding an apology.

Kneecap, known for their politically charged performances and pro-Palestinian messaging, have responded defiantly. In a post on X, they accused UK authorities of hypocrisy and labeled the backlash as a “coordinated smear campaign” aimed at silencing dissent against Western complicity in global conflicts.

Their recent Coachella performances further fueled controversy, featuring chants such as “Maggie’s in a box” (referencing former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and on-screen projections supporting the Palestinian cause. These displays drew criticism from public figures including Sharon Osbourne, who called for their visas to be revoked.

Despite the ongoing investigation and political pressure, Kneecap remains scheduled to perform at Glastonbury, TRNSMT and several other summer festivals. Festival organizers have yet to issue official statements on whether they will revise the band’s participation in light of recent developments.