Dirty Projectors Release New Song From The Legend of Ochi Soundtrack “Through The Love And Lonely Night”

Well-known rock band Dirty Projectors released a new track, “Through the Long and Lonely Night.” The song is set to be featured on the fantasy adventure film The Legend of Ochi, which is now available in theaters. The song consists of a 31 orchestral piece, instantly sweeping the audience in with a heartening sound.
“This soundtrack is every bit an album for me,” said Longstreth. “Credit to Isaiah to demand a score with that kind of detail and musical interest. He let me cook, as they say – and this thing is a meal. Dig in,” stated TCB.
“Through the Long and Lonely Night” adds a cinematic score under Dirty Projectors’ belt. The single is now available on all platforms for purchase. The release of the track shows the evolving musical roots and artistry that happens when they merge into cinema.
The Legend of Ochi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:
- Prelude
- The Library
- The Hunt
- Yuri Walks Across Town
- The Barn
- Checking The Traps
- You’re Not Like They Say
- Please Feed My Caterpillars
- I Am Strong And Cool
- The Dawn Of Yuri’s Quest
- Kurkamart
- Get Out Of My Car
- Petro On Horseback
- The Pond
- I Can Talk To You!
- Wood Block Ceremony
- Maxim Closing In
- Joy, Pain, Excitement, Fear
- The Showdown
- Yuri And Young Ochi Reunion
- Campfire
- Boy Whistles
- The River
- Action At The River
- Cavemouth
- The Caves
- Use My Axe
- The Shrine (Introduction)
- Ochisong Exaltation
- The Shrine (Finale)
- End Credits
- Dirty Projectors – Through the Long and Lonely Night