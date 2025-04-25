mxdwn Music

Menu

Dirty Projectors Release New Song From The Legend of Ochi Soundtrack “Through The Love And Lonely Night”

April 25th, 2025 - 3:54 PM

Dirty Projectors Release New Song From The Legend of Ochi Soundtrack “Through The Love And Lonely Night”

Well-known rock band Dirty Projectors released a new track, “Through the Long and Lonely Night.” The song is set to be featured on the fantasy adventure film The Legend of Ochi, which is now available in theaters. The song consists of a 31 orchestral piece, instantly sweeping the audience in with a heartening sound. 

“This soundtrack is every bit an album for me,” said Longstreth. “Credit to Isaiah to demand a score with that kind of detail and musical interest. He let me cook, as they say – and this thing is a meal. Dig in,” stated TCB. 

“Through the Long and Lonely Night” adds a cinematic score under Dirty Projectors’ belt. The single is now available on all platforms for purchase. The release of the track shows the evolving musical roots and artistry that happens when they merge into cinema. 

The Legend of Ochi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:

  1. Prelude
  2. The Library
  3. The Hunt
  4. Yuri Walks Across Town
  5. The Barn
  6. Checking The Traps
  7. You’re Not Like They Say
  8. Please Feed My Caterpillars
  9. I Am Strong And Cool
  10. The Dawn Of Yuri’s Quest
  11. Kurkamart
  12. Get Out Of My Car
  13. Petro On Horseback
  14. The Pond
  15. I Can Talk To You!
  16. Wood Block Ceremony
  17. Maxim Closing In
  18. Joy, Pain, Excitement, Fear
  19. The Showdown
  20. Yuri And Young Ochi Reunion
  21. Campfire
  22. Boy Whistles
  23. The River
  24. Action At The River
  25. Cavemouth
  26. The Caves
  27. Use My Axe
  28. The Shrine (Introduction)
  29. Ochisong Exaltation
  30. The Shrine (Finale)
  31. End Credits
  32. Dirty Projectors – Through the Long and Lonely Night

 

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy