King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announces New Orchestral Album Phantom Island For April 2025 Release

Home News Charlotte Huot April 9th, 2025 - 9:03 PM

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the ever-prolific psych-rock collective from Australia, are turning the page once again—this time diving headfirst into orchestral territory with their upcoming album Phantom Island, due out in April 2025, according to Stereogum.

Set to be the band’s 27th studio LP, Phantom Island is no ordinary entry in the Gizzverse. The record has been two years in the making and will showcase the group backed by a full 28-piece orchestra. The project builds on their evolution from garage rockers to psych-metal shapeshifters and now, symphonic explorers.

Fans got their first taste of the album last year when the band released the sprawling title track “Phantom Island,” a cinematic fusion of soaring strings and signature Gizzard eccentricity. That track, now confirmed as the opener of the record, set the tone for what promises to be one of the band’s most ambitious efforts to date.

The tracklist hints at a celestial, introspective journey, with titles like “Lonely Cosmos,” “Eternal Return,” and “Sea of Doubt.” While known for their genre-bending escapades, this move into orchestration marks a bold and unexpected pivot—even by King Gizzard standards.

In tandem with the album rollout, the band is preparing for a U.S. summer tour, beginning in Philadelphia this July, where they’ll be bringing the orchestral vision to life on stage. Each performance will feature the full ensemble, offering fans a rare and immersive live experience that blends rock, classical and Gizzard’s signature experimental edge.

While initial reports suggested the album would drop next week, a band representative clarified that next week marks the official announcement, not the release. Still, anticipation is sky-high for a record that pushes the boundaries of what King Gizzard—and rock music itself—can be.

Phantom Island Tracklist:

Phantom Island Deadstick Lonely Cosmos Eternal Return Panpsych Spacesick Aerodynamic Sea of Doubt Silent Spirit Grow Wings And Fly

With Phantom Island, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard aren’t just releasing another album—they’re orchestrating a new chapter.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado