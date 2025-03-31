Babymetal Announces New Album Metal Forth For June 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2025 - 1:05 PM

Acclaimed metal band Babymetal has signed to Capitol Records and it is the first Japanese artist to sign a frontline deal with the label. The group will be releasing their new album, Metal Forth, globally through Capitol Records on June 13. Meaning “beyond metal,” the album features collaborations with Poppy, Electric Callboy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Bloodywood, Polyphia and Slaughter to Prevail, which are artists that Babymetal has connected with over the years while touring the globe.

“Babymetal’s groundbreaking sound and compelling artistic vision have not only cultivated a worldwide following, but have also demonstrably shifted global music culture. We at Capitol Records are privileged to join them in this next chapter as we continue to amplify their international reach and influence with the upcoming release of Metal Forth.” said Tom March, Chairman & CEO, Capitol Records.

“This year, Babymetal celebrates its 15th anniversary and embarks on an exciting new chapter. With Capitol Records as our global partner, the sound of Babymetal will resonate across the world as we take on bolder and more dynamic endeavors than ever before. Stay tuned for what’s to come.” said Key “KOBAMETAL” Kobayashi, Producer & Manager of BABYMETAL CEO, BABYMETAL WORLD, LLC.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat