Live Review: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Iron & Wine, and Waxahatchee at The Kia Forum

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats performing their new album 'South of Here' at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on February 21, 2025.

On February 21, 2025, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats took the stage at the iconic Kia Forum in Inglewood, delivering an electrifying performance that seamlessly blended energy, emotional depth, and a commanding stage presence with their signature mix of soul, rock, blues, and folk music. From the moment the lights dimmed, the anticipation was palpable, and the night quickly unfolded into an unforgettable musical journey that transported the audience into a world of sound and emotion.

The night started with Iron & Wine (Sam Beam), whose smooth folk stylings set an intimate tone. His serene guitar and vocals gently drew the audience in, offering a peaceful contrast to the high-energy performance that was soon to follow. A minor slip-up during one of his songs was handled gracefully and professionally, showcasing Beam’s authenticity and deep connection to the crowd. Next, Waxahatchee, led by Katie Crutchfield, captivated the crowd with a mesmerizing performance. Her unique blend of folk-rock and indie sensibilities kept the audience hooked, as dynamic shifts between introspective moments and bursts of energy revealed her powerful stage presence and emotive vocals.

Finally, the atmosphere instantly transformed once Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats hit the stage. Kicking things off with “David and Goliath,” Rateliff’s soulful, gritty vocals immediately commanded attention. His magnetic presence and emotive delivery set the tone for an extraordinary night, brimming with passion, raw energy, and musical mastery.

The band’s setlist flowed seamlessly, with highlights such as “I Need Never Get Old” and “You Worry Me,” each track infusing the crowd with an undeniable energy. Special effects cameras amplified the performance, capturing powerful shots of Rateliff’s expressive face alongside sweeping visuals of the entire ensemble. The lights, synchronized with the soaring rhythms, created an immersive experience, pulling the audience deeper into the performance. A standout moment came during “All Or Nothing,” where the lighting mirrored the emotional surge of the song, amplifying its resonance and drawing everyone further into the narrative.

A particularly poignant moment arrived when Rateliff dedicated “Rush On” to his late friend and collaborator, Richard Swift. With deep respect, Rateliff spoke of Swift’s profound influence on his life and music, creating a quiet and emotional pause in the crowd. His sincerity resonated deeply, forging a powerful connection with the audience that was felt long after the song ended.

Special guest appearances further elevated the magic of the night. Bob Weir, Lucius, and Dawes joined Rateliff on stage, each bringing unique sounds to the performance. Weir’s chemistry with Rateliff was palpable, the two feeding off each other’s energy as they jammed through a set that felt spontaneous and finely tuned. Lucius’ harmonies added an ethereal depth to the performance, while Dawes’ Americana vibes beautifully complemented the soul-infused rock set.

As the night’s performance ended with “S.O.B.,” the energy in the Kia Forum surged to new heights. The crowd roared, clapping, singing, and moving, ideally with the music. The visuals peaked with bursts of color and dynamic shifts, making the finale feel larger than life. The connection between Rateliff, the band, and the audience was undeniable, with the entire venue alive with the pulse of the music.

Once again, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats proved why they’re one of the most captivating live acts today. Their seamless blend of vulnerability, soul, and raw energy created a personal and universally moving performance. From heartfelt tributes to high-energy moments, the night was more than just a concert—it was an experience.

The connection between Rateliff and the crowd went beyond music, it was a shared experience that touched everyone’s soul. Their ability to mix emotion with energy and vulnerability with soul made for an unforgettable performance, leaving a lasting impact on everyone in the venue.

From tender moments to upbeat grooves, Rateliff and the Night Sweats created a night that felt both personal and universal. It served as a powerful reminder that music has the power to heal, uplift, and make us feel truly alive. If you haven’t had the chance to see them live, with their U.S. tour still underway, fans and music enthusiasts can check for themselves by getting tickets to an upcoming show and experiencing this energizing and soulful performance firsthand.

Setlist performed by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats:

1) David and Goliath

2) I’m on Your Side

3) Survivor

4) Look It Here

5) Intro

6) I Need Never Get Old

7) Time Makes Fools of Us All

8) Slow Train (Bob Dylan cover) (with Bob Weir)

9) Not Fade Away (Buddy Holly cover) (with Bob Weir)

10) A Little Honey

11) You Worry Me

12) Howling at Nothing (with Lucius)

13) Wasting Time (with Lucius)

14) Heartless (with Lucius)

15) Face Down in the Moment (with Lucius)

16) Get Used to the Night

17) Slow Pace of Time

18) And It’s Still Alright (Nathaniel Rateliff song)

19) Remember I Was a Dancer

20) South of Here

21) Hey Mama

22) I’ll Be Damned

23) Dancing in the Dark (Bruce Springsteen cover) (with Dawes) (and Lucius)

24) S.O.B.

25) Love Don’t

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman