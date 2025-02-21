Kanye West Claims He’s Being Extorted and Denies Assault Allegations

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 21st, 2025 - 9:26 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

The deeper we get into the year the more controversies Kanye West finds himself in. Kanye West Claims He Was Not Invited To Grammys Ceremony, Only Given Tickets To Red Carpet. West is pushing back against recent allegations claiming he is the victim of extortion and denying any wrongdoings against a recent assault allegation from ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. Piscotta worked for West for only a year and is suing him for allegedly sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Allegedly, from 2021-2022 West created a hostile and inappropriate work environment according to NME. Allegedly doing the following things:

“Sending multiple inappropriate text messages during her employment. She also accused West of locking her in a room with him and masturbating next to her, amongst other instances of alleged sexual harassment.”

West denied the alleged misconduct by responding to Piscotta by saying her accusations were baseless while also threatening to sue. In a recent update of Piscotta’s lawsuit, she also claims she was allegedly raped by Sean “Diddy” Combs and West at a party hosted by the rap star Diddy before she was wrongly fired. Kanye West Rants on X Using Slurs & Praising Hitler, Diddy and Chris Brown

West as always was quick to take the issue to social media addressing Pisciotta directly as well as the alleged people who are extorting him. Making many allegations against Pisciotta about her personal life.

YOU KNOW WHY I NEVER FUCKED LAUREN PISCIOTA CAUSE SHE SMELLT AKWARD AND HALF THE NBA CAN ATTEST TO THAT LAUREN IF YOU OUT THERE I GOT ONE PIECE OF ADVICE FREEZE YOUR EGGS CAUSE NOBODY WANTS THEM — ye (@kanyewest) February 21, 2025

People wonder why I go so hard on my Twitter Some say it’s because of the nitrous So watch this When Lauren Pisciota tried to extort me there were things that Sasha Brookner who was my publicist at the time said that made me feel like she was on Lauren’s side… — ye (@kanyewest) February 21, 2025

As of right now, Kanye West has not been officially charged as his team continues to make the necessary steps to protect his reputation. Whether there is much of a reputation to protect is up to the public to decide. West has made it clear that he is unfairly being targeted.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback