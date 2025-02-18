Supergrad Announces 30th Anniversary Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 18th, 2025 - 9:47 PM

Alternative rock band Supergrass officially announced their 30th anniversary fall 2025 tour celebrating almost three decades of revolutionary music and performances. Many fans across North America will have the chance to experience live shows from the band as they tour in multiple cities. Given the band’s popularity and limited setlist tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Beginning in September 2025, featuring many big cities from Mexico City, Los Angeles, San Franciso, Chicago, New York, and lastly Boston. Presale tickets for the tour will be available beginning February 21 at 10 am local time according to NastyLittleMan.

Formed in the mid-90s in Oxford, United Kingdom. The band consisted of brothers Gaz and Rob Coombes as well as Mick Quinn and Danny Goffey. Some of their most popular songs were “Alright” featured in the popular movie Clueless, and “Pumping On Your Stereo” just to name a few. Supergrass rose to fame quickly from their emotional lyrics and melodic melodies. Over the years, the band has continued to evolve its sound while maintaining a loyal fan base.

Aside from their live performances, Supergrass will be releasing limited-edition vinyls in honor of their 30th anniversary. For their full list and additional details, fans are encouraged to follow Supergrass on social media and to check in occasionally on their official website to check out any merchandise as well. With the band’s legacy cemented in history, Supergrass’s 30th-anniversary tour is expected to be a must-see event for music lovers everywhere.

Fall Tour Dates 2025:

September 2 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropolitan

September 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

September 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

September 9 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

September 11 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway