Black Sabbath’s Sells Out Final Show in 16 Minutes

Legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath has proven once again that their influence and legacy have remained strong throughout the years. The band’s farewell show sold out in just sixteen minutes according to Metal Injection, leaving many fans scrambling to find tickets. The tickets were priced between £197.50 to £834 with thousands of people digitally waiting in line to just get a ticket.

The show, set to take place in Birmingham, England, on July 5 marking the end of Black Sabbath’s 50-year career. Many fans from around the world rushed to secure their spots, but unfortunately, multiple websites crashed due to high demand.

Frontman Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, and Geezer Butler will be performing in Villa Park. The final set will be preceded by a solo from Ozzy Osbourne. According to an interview from BBC, Sharon Osbourne shared something intimate saying, “Ozzy didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there’s no been no full stop. This is his full stop.” This moment for Osbourne is sort of bittersweet as he has had many falling out with band members as well as medical issues that have held him back.

Black Sabbath is highly credited as the founder of heavy metal, having opened many doors for many popular heavy metal bands. Albums such as Master of Reality, Paranoid, and Black Sabbath helped set the stage for the entirety of the heavy metal genre. One thing is for certain, the impact Black Sabbath’s music has had will never fade to black.



