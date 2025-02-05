Bitter:Sweet Announces New Album For April 2025 and Releases Title Track “Baby Is Back”

Home News Michelle Grisales February 5th, 2025 - 9:28 PM

Electronic trailblazers Bitter:SWEET are back with a bang, unveiling their new single, “Baby Is Back,” which serves as the title track for their eagerly awaited album, set for release on April 18, 2025. The highly anticipated single, now available, marks a dramatic return for the band, ushering in an exciting new phase for their signature style.

“Baby Is Back” brings an energetic and playful vibe, marking the band’s reemergence with an unmistakable force. Shana Halligan, the original singer-songwriter and the sole remaining member of the former duo, shares her excitement, “I’m here, and I’m ready. I wanted to craft a big band, swinging anthem that honors Bitter:SWEET’s essence while pushing the music into a thrilling new direction. The band’s sound has always been about freedom, vibrancy, and boundless creativity, and this album amplifies that.”

With the release of “Baby Is Back,” Bitter:SWEET introduces a fresh dynamic to their sound. The track blends vibrant energy with a nod to old Hollywood and James Bond soundtracks, merging timeless influences with modern sensibilities. This single marks the beginning of a series of captivating releases that will lead up to the full album, each one offering a fresh take on the band’s genre-defying approach.

Shana explains the creative process behind the track: “I wrote the song in the studio with the producer, and it all came together naturally. We dove into the music that has shaped me, experimenting with beats, horns, and different sonic textures.” The upcoming album represents a musical evolution for Bitter:SWEET, incorporating electronic, jazz, and classic Hollywood influences while staying true to their distinct style.

This album also marks a personal and artistic return to the roots of Bitter:SWEET, with Shana Halligan co-writing with emerging songwriter and producer Joey Verskotzi. Having collaborated with icons like Serj Tankian of System of a Down and co-writing the hit “Depth of My Soul” with Thievery Corporation, Shana’s soulful voice has become a defining feature in electronic music.

Reflecting on the return of Bitter:SWEET, Shana says, “After years of writing and touring with incredible artists, my heart and passion always kept coming back to the project that initially shaped me as an artist.”

With over half a million albums sold globally and streaming numbers surpassing 315 million plays across platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora, Bitter:SWEET’s impact continues to be felt worldwide. Their upcoming album promises a bold reinvention of their signature sound, reaffirming their place as pioneers in the world of electronic music.