Clutch Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2025 - 2:31 PM

According to consequence.net, Clutch has announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour in June, which will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band‘s 1995 self-titled sophomore album. The trek opens with four consecutive Canadian shows that will be kicking off on June 6, in Montreal and runs through June 28, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown and Nate Bergman will provide support.

A Live Nation ticket presale for select dates begins on Tuesday, February 4, at 2 p.m. ET by using the code DUET. General ticket sales start on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Billed as The Full Ahead Flank MMXXV Tour, the jaunt will see Clutch performing their eponymous sophomore album in its entirety and in sequence. A 30th anniversary repressing on 180-gram vinyl is also due out later in 2025 through the band’s Weathermaker imprint.

Clutch are also working on the follow-up to 2022’s Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, once again with producer Tom Dalgety. Additional details have yet to be revealed.

The Full Ahead Flank MMXXV Tour Dates

6/6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

6/7 – Pickering, ON – The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort

6/8 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre Theatre

6/10 – Moncton, NB – Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

6/12 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Memorial Auditorium

6/13 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

6/14 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino

6/15 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

6/17 – Morgantown, WV – Ruby Amphitheater

6/19 – Sault Ste Marie, MI – Kewadin Casino Indoor Concert

6/20 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

6/21 – Elizabeth, IN – Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

6/22 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

6/24 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

6/25 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

6/27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

6/28 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz