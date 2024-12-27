The Offspring Shares They Aren’t Betting on Being Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame In New Interview

“We’ve never won any awards,” Dexter said. “We haven’t gotten a Grammy, we’ve never been on the cover of Rolling Stone, any of that stuff. So I don’t know if that’s in the cards for us. But I mean, sure, it’d be nice to be recognized.”

“So many great bands have been snubbed, it’s almost kind of more elite to be in that club, it can be argued,” Noodles commented. “I think would be a great honor to be in it, but I’m not gonna hold my breath.”

Host Stryker expressed his hope to see the band’s induction before they grow older, prompting laughs from the two musicians: “I’ll go up there with a walker,” Noodles said. “I don’t care.”

In 2023, Noodles discussed the possibility of induction during an interview with CleveRock.com, acknowledging that the band has often been overlooked by critics, including the Grammys. However, he stated that it doesn’t bother him.

As the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame increasingly inducts artists from hip-hop, country and pop genres, Noodles also commented on the ongoing debate about whether the institution should still be called the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I think rock and roll should be inclusive,” Noodles said. “I think Willie Nelson… people think of him as a country artist. Doesn’t he belong in the County Hall Of Fame? You know, screw that. He also writes great songs. He rocks in his own way. So does Dolly Parton, of course. There are all the hip-hop guys. Like when NWA was inducted, people came out of the woodwork for that. That’s great. They’re punk as hell. They were defiant. That’s what rock and roll is all about: being defiant.”

This news follows the release of The Offspring’s latest album, Supercharged, on Oct. 11 through Concord Records. The album features its lead single, “Make It All Right,” which achieved significant chart success. The track hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay, Active Rock and Billboard Rock and Alternative Airplay charts, marking the band’s first No. 1 on both Alternative and Active Rock radio in their history.

“Make It All Right” is The Offspring’s sixth No. 1 single on the Active Rock chart, following hits like “I Choose” (1997), “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)” (1998), “The Kids Aren’t Alright” (1999), “Hit That” (2003) and “Gone Away” (1997). The latter remained at No. 1 for five consecutive weeks and was performed earlier this year with Queen’s Brian May.