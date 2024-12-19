Nirvana’s Nevermind Becomes Ninth Album In History To Spend Over 30 Years On Billboard 200 Chart

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2024 - 5:27 PM

According to loudwire.com, Nirvana‘s grunge era continues to chart at record levels more than 30 years after its initial release by becoming the ninth album to ever spend 700 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Nevermind reached up the charts for album sales within months of its September 24, 1991 debut. By January, the album had knocked Michael Jackson‘s Dangerous out of the top spot on the Billboard 200.

Nirvana‘s masterpiece remains in the Billboard 200 album chart even today and of As of this week, Nevermind sits at 120 on the chart and is sandwiched between Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory and a 2002 album from hip hop artist Metro Boomin. Nevermind‘s run on the Billboard 200 is remarkable when some people consider the list is based on album popularity. Nirvana is currently ranked higher than releases from the contemporary artists Drake and The Weeknd.

Also, genre-defining album has recently made history by making its 700th weekly appearance on the Billboard 200, which is an achievement only reached by nine other albums according to Billboard.



According to consequence.net, upon its release, Nevermind changed the look of rock music. At a time when hair metal was dominating MTV and radio airwaves, the Nirvana album helped usher in a grunge and alternative revolution that paved way for bands like Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden to dominate the rock scene for the next several years.