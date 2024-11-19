Rumored Coachella 2025 Headliner Post Malone and Jelly Roll Announce Co-Headlining Spring and Summer 2025 Big Ass Stadium Tour Dates with Sierra Farrell

Home News Skylar Jameson November 19th, 2024 - 2:36 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Today, Post Malone and Jelly Roll announced their co-headlining Big Ass Stadium Tour. This will be both artists’ biggest headlining tour to date. Malone and Roll’s genre-bending sounds are sure to make for a great show. The Big Ass Stadium Tour promises to bring big hits, fan favorites and even brand-new songs from Malone’s F-1 Trillion featuring songs such as “I Had Some Help“and Roll’s Beautifully Broken (both of which made it to the #1 spot on the Billboard charts). Previously, this year both artists played at Global Citizen NYC and post embarked on his own F-1 Trillion tour.

They will hit 25 stadiums in the United States and Canada throughout this run. The tour will start in April 29th of 2025 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah and end on July 1st in San Francisco at The Oracle in the same year.

Support for this tour will come from Sierra Ferrell on multiple select dates. The press release for this tour states that Ferrell is known for her “genre-defying style and soul-stirring vocals”, which makes her a great pick to join these multi-genre vocalists on their massive 2025 tour.

Before the artist presale, tickets will begin to be sold with a Citi presale. Citi is the official credit card for The Big Ass Stadium Tour. Cardholders will have special access to presale tickets for the United States shows, starting on November 20th at 12pm local time until Monday, November 25th. These tickets for the Citi presale can be purchased through the Citi Entertainment program’s website, where you can also find more details. For early tickets, non-Citi cardholder fans can register for access to the Artist Presale now on Ticketmaster. The artist presale will be happening on November 22nd. Tickets will officially hit general sale on November 26th at 2 pm local time. For all ticket information, refer to the Live Nation website.

The tour was produced by Live Nation and sponsored by the mobile tech company T-Mobile. As the tour’s official sponsor, T-Mobile will also be giving its customers exclusive access to preferred tickets at the US shows, even those sold out. T-Mobile customers can get their tickets starting 30 days prior to each concert. For more information click here.

The tour will offer standard tickets as well as various VIP packages for fans. VIP packages vary but include things such as premium tickets, pre-show VIP lounge access, VIP gift merchandise and more. The details of VIP packages will vary based on the package selected. Click here for more information on VIP tickets.

After the tour was announced this morning, TMZ reported that it appears as if Malone will also be headlining Coachella 2025. It will be exciting to see Postchella officially announced!

Big Ass Stadium Tour Dates:

*Without Jelly Roll

^With Sierra Ferrell

4/29/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium^

5/3/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

5/7/25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

5/9/25 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium^

5/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium^

5/13/25 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium^

5/18/25 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field^

5/20/25 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium^

5/22/25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field^

5/24/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

5/26/25 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

5/28/25 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium^

5/29/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

5/31/25 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

6/2/25 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

6/4/25 – New York, NY – Citi Field

6/8/25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium*

6/10/25 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

6/13/25 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

6/15/25 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

6/21/25 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium*

6/24/25 – Boise, ID – Albertsons Stadium

6/26/25 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

6/28/25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

7/1/25 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park