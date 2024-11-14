Ty Segall and Corey Madden of Color Green Join Forces in the New Musical Duo Freckle and Announce Their Self-Titled Album for January 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson November 14th, 2024 - 7:42 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

One of the members of Los Angeles-based psychedelic rock band Color Green, Corey Madden and multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Ty Segall have formed a new duo project. Their musical duo is called Freckle and they will be releasing their debut self-titled album on January 31st of next year, Via Drag City.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, information on the Freckle album is limited, but they say that both Segall and Madden are major parts of the LA psych scene and were “bound to cross musical paths.”

Brooklyn Vegan also shared a promo blurb written by Drag City that reads, “When a Freckle pops up, that’s when you know that the sun has gotten through. Don’t let ‘em tell you it’s skin damage – more like the sign of time well spent, as always, in the light. Freckle the band’s like that. Freckle is, then, a Californian, the hive mind of Corey Madden and Ty Segall. This LP reminds all of us that when the clouds are out you can still get sunburned.”

So far, Freckle has released the track “Taraval” for this project. This song is inspired by the ‘60s and is the psych-pop style of music that both artists are known for. It starts off with soft strings that continue throughout the song as Madden and Segall use their soothing vocal tones to create lovely harmonies.

Listen to Freckle’s latest single “Taraval”:

Freckle Tracklist:



1. Paranoid

2. For the Last Time

3. Freckle

4. I Don’t Know What I Need

5. Silk

6. Who’s Sitting on the Moon

7. Taraval

8. Tea Brush/Millipede

9. Heavy

10. That’s All We Wrote