Patriarkh, Formerly Known As Batushka, Unveil New Video For “ВЕРШАЛИН IV”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Polish black metal icons Patriarkh, formerly known as Batushka, have released the official music video for their new single “ВЕРШАЛИН IV” (Lat. WIERSZALIN IV), giving fans a glimpse into the dark and mystical atmosphere of their upcoming album, ПРОРОК ИЛИЯ (Lat. PROROK ILJA), set for release on January 3, 2025, via Napalm Records. Known for their unique ability to blend Eastern Orthodox influences with intense black metal elements, Patriarkh’s latest offering is both a haunting and richly symbolic addition to the black metal pantheon.

“ВЕРШАЛИН IV” is an immersive cosmic journey, combining the angelic, sacred-inspired vocals of Eliza Sacharczuk with deep, ritualistic chants and powerful growls. The track layers symphonic, liturgical melodies with heavy, doom-laden guitar riffs, creating a chilling soundscape that encapsulates the essence of Orthodox mysticism. Fans will find the song also veering into Oriental musical influences, drawing from Greek and Romanian traditions that are integral to the Orthodox faith. Successfully blending the brutality of metal with overtly Christian themes in a way not seen since Mortification’s Scrolls of the Megaloth spawned apocryphal Christian death metal in the early 90s.

The music video, directed with a minimal, esoteric visual style, showcases a myriad of poignant cinematography that serves as a voyage through the expansive unknown of mystical Orthodoxy. The imagery echoes the song’s themes of faith and existential struggle, portraying a man in the center of a serene, fog-shrouded field, with the sun just barely breaking through the oppressive grey. The man is flanked by monks wearing traditional Eastern Orthodox robes, bearing an aura of mystique and power, as they guide the man through the fog of unknowing into the light of truth. These themes of hope, faith, redemption, and resolve stand in stark contrast to traditional black metal elements of satanic despair and wanton bloodlust, giving the track a unique flavor whilst remaining true to its musical origins.

Watch the official music video for “ВЕРШАЛИН IV”: