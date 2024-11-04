Hot Water and Quicksand Each Release Two of Their Own Songs Together on New Split EP

Home News Lauren Rettig November 4th, 2024 - 7:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Legendary New York-based rock label Equal Vision Records and acclaimed punk veterans Hot Water Music and Quicksand are eager to announce the release of their brand-new, four-song split EP. Featuring classics covered by each band from Quicksand’s “Slip” and Hot Water Music’s “No Division,” the new EP also features unreleased tracks “Supercollider,” Quicksand’s first new song since the 2021 release Distant Populations, and “Undertow,” a new Hot Water Music song lifted from its Brian McTernan-produced Vows sessions.

“Like many who grew up listening to hardcore and punk rock from early ages on, we were inspired and driven by a lot of work from all the members that make up Quicksand and of course by Quicksand themselves,” Hot Water Music vocalist/guitarist Chuck Ragan said. “Fast forward to 1999 when we had the honor of working with Walter Schreifels as he produced our record No Division. That experience went from surreal and intimidating to completely comforting and empowering. Our respect and admiration grew tenfold until we got the chance to tour with them. We already admired and respected them, now we love them like family.”

Ragan concludes, “Getting to know Alan, Walter and Sergio on the road and now doing a split together has been an incredible experience, and though we find ourselves in the most normal situations with these salt of the Earth souls, we’re still pinching ourselves from time to time.”

Quicksand’s Walter Schreifels adds, “It’s an awesome, full circle moment for me to be a part of this split with Hot Water Music. It wasn’t too long after Quicksand broke up that I got to meet and work with Hot Water Music as producer for their album No Division. It was an absolutely magical experience. We had so much fun, the album came out amazing and at the very end of the last day of recording I added a vocal to my fave song “Free Radio Gainesville,” which we covered for the split. I’m beyond grateful that all these years later Quicksand is back doing what we love along with our brothers in HWM, still playing with that same passion that drew us together in the first place. Feels like home.”

Listen to Hot Water Music and Quicksand's Split EP on YouTube and on all streaming platforms.

Split Tracklist

Fazer Free Radio Gainesville Supercollider Undertow

