Album Review: Soccer Mommy – Evergreen

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy, moniker of Sophia Regina Allison has released her highly anticipated fourth studio album Evergreen, it is her most recent since Sometimes, Forever. (2022) The album features an absorbing sense of intimacy and personal loss. As a whole, the album gives listeners the feeling of being driven through the sights and sounds of her home. Allison takes us through a musical journey by using themes such as grief, loss and growth within Evergreen. The loss of her mother is referenced in many of the songs personal moments. The opening track and lead single: “Lost” explores Soccer Mommy’s perspective and offers an insight into her vulnerable state of mind. “Lost” begins with an intricate production of gentle guitars and Allison’s warm inviting vocals welcoming listeners into her world. The opening lyrics: I’ve got her name/ I’ve got her face/ and all these things/ But I don’t know what’s in her dreams” deal with the loss of Allison’s mother and dealing with the realities of her situation. The use of elements such as wispy guitars and Allison’s raw emotional vocals add vulnerability to the musical landscape Allison has placed listeners within. By going back to her roots, Allison has carefully crafted a personal, intimate album that features stripped-back acoustic production. The result is an album that captures reflections of her life transitioning to adulthood.

The second single, “M” illustrates the organic exploration of grief and loss in Allison’s life. The lyrics are filled with sadness and nostalgia combined into one. Lyrically, the song talks about the growing pains of our reality and the changes we inevitably have to face. “I miss you/ Like a loyal dog/ waiting by the door to hear the lock turn” alludes to the pain and difficulty of waiting for someone we know isn’t coming back into our life and having to accept it. Old fans of Soccer Mommy’s roots will rejoice in hearing Allison’s tender vocal delivery; while new fans will be enthralled by Allison’s relatable lyrics and the emotional depth she puts into it. The third single, “Driver” explores the following stages of love, Allison showcases her playful side, juxtaposing conflicting thoughts on the ideas of love and its comfortability. Lyrics such as: “I’ll be the driver through and through/ I would go anywhere with you” notion that being with someone despite their shortcomings is an uplifting track about self-reflection on flaws and still accepting someone while they are still settling within that relationship. Listeners will enjoy the lighthearted vocals and Allison’s crescendos throughout the lively track. It frames life’s moments as with vast strumming guitars and a catchy chorus will have listeners shouting for more.

Other notable highlights off of Evergreen include: “Some Sunny Day and Changes” both complement one another through their blend of sonically crafted production that brings Allison’s vocals to the forefront of the album. She exudes hope, warmth, and brightness within these atmospheric tracks. Following the previous singles, Allison utilizes her personality within each track, one that is inviting, charming, and charismatic. The raw emotional depth in her vocal delivery adds to the harmonious production that guides listeners into her world which is often vulnerable and straightforward.

Sophia Regina Allison began performing as Soccer Mommy in 2015. Originally, born in Zurich, Switzerland; her roots in Indie Rock music originate from Nashville, Tennessee. Evergreen was produced by Ben H. Allen. The laidback production includes Allison’s wispy vocals set against lush guitar strings and flutes. The album’s closer, Evergreen brings listeners to full circle and the core of the album as a whole. The track has a tender and melancholy vibe to its production. Furthermore, Soccer Mommy has slowly crafted a pathway for herself, with a cathartic sound of healing, tension, and emotional depth in Evergreen. Allison’s lingering vocals alongside memorable catchy songs make this album a reflective one. One that pushes the musical boundaries of moving from her twenties and settling into adulthood. The use of stripped-back production of intricate guitar strings, Allison’s raw organic vocals, and emotional lyrics make Evergreen an album that wants to be heard by all. Recommended for new and old fans of Soccer Mommy’s grounded early work and those who enjoy upcoming talent with a flair.