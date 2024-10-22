Album Review: Better Lovers – Highly Irresponsible

Home News Cait Stoddard October 22nd, 2024 - 12:35 PM

Better Lovers shows mind-dazzling talent on Highly Irresponsible.

Earlier this year, Better Lovers announced they would be releasing their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, and now, the music has dropped into the public’s hands. The whole record is amazing. The musical talents of Jordan Buckley (guitar), Clayton “Goose” Holyoak (drums), Stephen Micciche (bass), Greg Puciato (vocals), and Will Putney (guitar) bring challenging, loud, and heavy music to each track. Highly Irresponsible proves how hungry the band is to create heart-pounding music.

A great example of heavy loudness is “Your Misplaced Self” because Puciato’s vocal performance is rough and demanding. Throughout the whole thing, the vocalist can be heard raging havoc with ear-bleeding screaming that describes the lingering insane theme of “Your Misplaced Self.” Puciato’s dynamic vocal performance also brings bold and honest human emotions.

Another heart-jolter is “Future Myopia,” and what stands out about this composition is how Better Lovers brings a heavy blend of harmonic metal music. While listening, the guitar and drum playing contribute to the high-powered musical style before changing to a harmonic musical style, while Puciato calmly sings out the lyrics on “Future Myopia.”

A composition that has killer drum playing from Holyoak is “Everything Was Put Here For Me” and just like Puciato’s sheer screaming, Holyoak’s drumming skills shake the background with glorious drum beats that not only contribute to the endless havoc but also gives “Everything Was Put Here For Me” a soul-shaking rock vibe.

“Love As An Act Of Love” ends Highly Irresponsible on a high note by how the guitar playing surges the air with wild and bold riffs that bring the sound of classic heavy metal. Buckley’s, Micciche’s and Putney’s guitar skills have the elements of head-banging metal as Puciato rages his musical war on “Love As An Act Of Love.”

Overall, Better Lovers’ debut album, Highly Irresponsible, displays how authentic the band is with their music and surely each ditty will sound just as amazing live.