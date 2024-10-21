Cruel World Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Chelsea Wolfe, Nick Cave, New Order & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2024 - 1:03 PM

According to consequence.net, Cruel World has shared their 2025 lineup, features headlining performances from Chelsea Wolfe, Nick Cave, New Order and other musical acts. Taking place Saturday May 17, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the one day festival also promises performances from DEVO, Garbage and Madness.

Also performing will be Social Order, Wisteria, Light Asylum, Deceits, Actors, N8NNOFACE. Midge Ure, Kite, Depresion Sonora, Clan of Xymox Provoker, She Passed Away, Mareux, Blancmange, She Wants Revenger and other bands.

The Go-Go’s, OMD, Buzzcocks, Stereo MC’s, Nation of Language and Alison Moyet will be performing as well. Also, The Cult’s Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy will revive their original moniker Death Cult as they play a set of early material and ‘Til Tuesday’s original members are reuniting for their first performance together in 35 years.

Tickets to Cruel World 2025, including GA, GA+, and VIP passes, will go on sale beginning Friday October 25, at 11:00 a.m. PT through the festival’s website. GA passes start at $249, while GA+ passes are priced at $349 and VIP passes can be purchased for $459.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete