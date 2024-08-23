Queens of the Stone Age Cancel Remaining 2024 Tour Dates As Josh Hommer Continues To “Receive Essential Medical Care”

Home News Cristian Garcia August 23rd, 2024 - 8:16 PM

Queens of the Stone Age (QOSTA) has announced the cancellation of most of their July shows when frontman Josh Homme needed emergency surgery. In an article from BrooklynVegan, the tour was set to resume in August with some festival appearances, but were forced to pull out of those dates too on “doctors’ orders,” with Jack White replacing them. With these new developments, QOSTA have now cancelled the remainder of their Fall 2024 tour where the band went on to state: “Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care throughout the year.”

With the cancellation of the remaining QOSTA shows, the band will postpone those dates to a later time in 2025, while their festival appearances at Soundside Music Festival, Mempho Music Festival and Corona Capital have been cancelled entirely.

