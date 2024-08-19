Blink-182 Announce Expanded Version Of One More Time… Part 2 Featuring Eight New Songs For September 2024 Release – the story should be about the new album

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2024 - 5:37 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Back with more music, Blink-182 will release ONE MORE TIME… PART-2 on Friday September 6 through Columbia Records. The group notably expand their 2023 blockbuster Billboard 200 number one album, ONE MORE TIME…, with eight brand new tracks on the upcoming release. The upcoming album arrives in multiple physical configurations in addition to digital. These include the two LP complete deluxe editions, featuring all 27 tracks available on limited-edition Blue Balls Colored Vinyl in a Gatefold Jacket with a printed insert.

The one LP Deluxe Tracks Only variant includes 10 tracks on vinyl for the first time and namely the eight brand new tracks plus two bonus tracks previously only available digitally. The Deluxe Tracks Only vinyl variant will be pressed on limited-edition Red Rocket Colored Vinyl in a gatefold jacket with a printed insert.

ONE MORE TIME… not only marked the first album to feature the group’s iconic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker since 2011, but it also kickstarted the comeback of the decade. Last year, the album crashed the Billboard 200 at number one by notching the band’s third career number one debut on the respective chart. Given this stratospheric success, it concluded 2023 as “the biggest rock album of the year,” registering over 1 billion streams to date.

ONE MORE TIME… PART-2 Track List

1. ANTHEM PART 3

2. DANCE WITH ME

3. FELL IN LOVE

4. TERRIFIED

5. ONE MORE TIME

6. MORE THAN YOU KNOW

7. TURN THIS OFF!

8. WHEN WE WERE YOUNG

9. EDGING

10. YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT

11. BLINK WAVE

12. BAD NEWS

13. HURT (INTERLUDE)

14. TURPENTINE

15. FUCK FACE

16. OTHER SIDE

17. CUT ME OFF

18. SEE YOU

19. CHILDHOOD

20. NO FUN

21. ALL IN MY HEAD

22. CAN’T GO BACK

23. EVERY OTHER WEEKEND

24. EVERYONE EVERYWHERE

25. IF YOU NEVER LEFT

26. ONE NIGHT STAND

27. TAKE ME IN

