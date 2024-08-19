Blink-182 Announce Expanded Version Of One More Time… Part 2 Featuring Eight New Songs For September 2024 Release – the story should be about the new album

Back with more music, Blink-182 will release ONE MORE TIME… PART-2 on Friday September 6 through Columbia Records. The group notably expand their 2023 blockbuster Billboard 200 number one album, ONE MORE TIME…, with eight brand new tracks on the upcoming release. The upcoming album arrives in multiple
The one LP Deluxe Tracks Only variant includes 10 tracks on vinyl for the first time and namely the eight brand new tracks plus two bonus tracks previously only available digitally. The Deluxe Tracks Only vinyl variant will be pressed on limited-edition Red Rocket Colored Vinyl in a gatefold jacket with a printed insert.
ONE MORE TIME… not only marked the first album to feature the group’s iconic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker since 2011, but it also kickstarted the comeback of the decade. Last year, the album crashed the Billboard 200 at number one by notching the band’s third career number one debut on the respective chart. Given this stratospheric success, it concluded 2023 as “the biggest rock album of the year,” registering over 1 billion streams to date.
ONE MORE TIME… PART-2 Track List
1. ANTHEM PART 3
2. DANCE WITH ME
3. FELL IN LOVE
4. TERRIFIED
5. ONE MORE TIME
6. MORE THAN YOU KNOW
7. TURN THIS OFF!
8. WHEN WE WERE YOUNG
9. EDGING
10. YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT
11. BLINK WAVE
12. BAD NEWS
13. HURT (INTERLUDE)
14. TURPENTINE
15. FUCK FACE
16. OTHER SIDE
17. CUT ME OFF
18. SEE YOU
19. CHILDHOOD
20. NO FUN
21. ALL IN MY HEAD
22. CAN’T GO BACK
23. EVERY OTHER WEEKEND
24. EVERYONE EVERYWHERE
25. IF YOU NEVER LEFT
26. ONE NIGHT STAND
27. TAKE ME IN
Photo Credit: Marv Watson