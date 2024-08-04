Photo Review: The Decemberists at The Bellwether

Home News Joey Clark August 4th, 2024 - 10:00 AM

Indie rock band, The Decemberists performed at the Bellwether for their A Peaceable Kingdom North American Tour in Los Angeles on July 15th, 2024. After opening with the song, “Leslie Anne Levine” lead singer, Colin Meloy proclaimed, “Starting this one [the show] out a little dark.” The band had opened the show with a trio of hauntingly beautiful acoustic songs before launching into the heart of their setlist. With The Decemberists performing back to back nights at The Bellwether, they rewrote the setlist almost in its entirety for the fans that had shown up to both performances. The gesture was not taken for granted as many in the crowd had acknowledged they been there the previous night and were gifted a truly different experience from the prior night. The Decemberists left a lasting imprint upon The Bellwether that night with their stellar performance and appreciation for their fans.

All photos by Joey Clark.