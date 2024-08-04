Big Sean Releases Heartfelt New Single Dedicated to His Son

Home News Alana Overton August 4th, 2024 - 8:56 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Rapper Big Sean has touched the hearts of fans with the release of his latest single, a deeply personal track dedicated to his son. Known for his introspective lyrics and emotive storytelling, Big Sean delves into the joys and challenges of fatherhood in this heartfelt new release. This music video starts out with a melodic jazz as it transitions into a vibe as the scenery enters with the point of view of a baby within the crib.

The song offers a glimpse into the rapper’s life offstage, highlighting his profound love and commitment to his son. With its soulful melodies and poignant lyrics, this single stands as a testament to Big Sean’s growth as an artist and a father, resonating with listeners on an intimate level. Despite this, Better Me Than You is available for pre-sale now.

Through this heartfelt track, he invites listeners to share in the profound love and devotion he feels for his son, adding a new dimension to his artistry. Fans embrace this touching tribute, and it is clear that Big Sean’s ability to blend personal reflection with compelling music continues to resonate deeply.