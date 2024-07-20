Chastity Announces New Self-Titled Album for September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Jaw Locked”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 20th, 2024 - 2:00 PM

The last three full-length albums Chastity, a solo project by Brandon Williams, released (Death Lust in 2018, Home Mode Satan in 2019, and Suffer Summer in 2022) formed a trilogy that defined a 4-year arc for the band. However, it’s time for a new album from Chastity. Their fourth record is on deck for release on September 13th via Deathwish Inc. Chastity’s upcoming album is going to be self-titled and includes 13 tracks.

Chastity is reported to have themes the band is known for talking about within their music, such as struggle, despair, death, redemption, darkness and light, but the songs on this album are reportedly at a new level of intensity, desperation, resolution, and power. The record was engineered and mixed by John Paul Peters (Propagandhi Comeback Kid). Chastity can be pre-ordered here.

Williams writes: “It’s really about the first nosedive that I did as a young person. It’s a record about struggle, about the missing years. It’s also a thank you to some people in my life.” Chastity Album Artwork:

Chastity Tracklist:

1) “Jaw Locked”

2) “Electrical Tower Drive”

3) “Buzzed And Bleached”

4) “Summer All Over Again”

5) “Teeth On The Curb Looking Up At The World”

6) “There Are Missing Years”

7) “Offing”

8) “Life Less Severe”

9) “Demons In The House”

10) “The Dark Circles Around My Eyes”

11) “Free For All”

12) “Lake Ontario”

13) “Drawing The Sun Back In The Corner Of The Paper”

This Friday, Chastity released their album opener “Jaw Locked,” following the release of “Summer All Over Again,” earlier this month. About the song, Williams writes, “For a few years we’ve closed our live show with the same song, but we’ve never really had a song that opens our live show totally right. I am so excited that we’ve found that in this song ‘Jaw Locked’, and that we can open the self-titled album with this song as well.” “Jaw Locked” is a guitar-forward melodic track with yearning vocals throughout the song.

Listen to “Jaw Locked”:

“Jaw Locked” is available to be streamed now.

Chastity headlined their tour in Spring of this year, but they’re about to tour alongside Fucked Up in support of their upcoming self-titled album, Chastity. During the tour, they will play a set at The Fest in Gainesville, FL.

Tour Dates

16/07/24 – London, ON – Palasad Socialbowl

17/07/24 – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks

18/07/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Ukie Club

19/07/24 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

21/07/24 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

22/07/24 – Cleveland, ON – Grog Shop

23/07/24 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

08/08/24 – Bala, ON – The KEE to Bala

12/09/24 – Oshawa, ON – The Biltmore Theatre

13/09/24 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

14/09/24 – Ottawa, ON – The 27 Club

17/09/24 – Winnipeg, MB – The Park Theatre

18/09/24 – Saskatoon, SK – Capitol Music Club

19/09/24 – Edmonton, AB – The Buckingham

20/09/24 – Calgary, AB – Modern Love

21/09/24 – Kelowna, BC – Revelry

23/09/24 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

24/09/24 – Nanaimo, BC – The Queen’s

25/09/24 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

25/10/24 – Gainesville, FL – The Fest @ Heartwood Soundstage