Odesza Concert Ends Abruptly After Pyrotechnics Spark Wildfire

Skylar Jameson July 7th, 2024 - 12:00 PM

Odesza has wrapped up their 2024 summer tour. However, their last show did not go as planned. Odesza’s concert at Gorge Amphitheatre became disastrous when the concert had to abruptly stop after a wildfire was started by the show’s pyrotechnics, not far from the stage. According to NonStop Local, the cause of the fire was pyrotechnics was confirmed by The Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Unfortunately, the concert had to end early, without an encore. But, on the flip side, luckily firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before anyone was injured. All attendees at Odesza’s concert were safely evacuated and unharmed.



The Gorge Amphitheater released a statement, expressing their gratitude for the firefighters and thanking fans for being cooperative during the incident.

Hey @odesza fans. Please read above for an update. pic.twitter.com/gqjKQjOpel — The Gorge Amphitheatre (@thegorgeamp) July 7, 2024

A fan shared a video on X showing the venue on fire: