Duane Davis Denied Bail In Tupac Murder Case Following Probe Into Source Of Funds – story should be about the case and Davis being denied bail

Collin Herron June 27th, 2024 - 2:32 PM

The suspect accused of allegedly orchestrating the 1996 drive-by of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur has been denied bail by a judge in Las Vegas who cited a Nevada “slayer statute” law that prohibits convicted killers from profiting from their crime.Clark County judge Carli Kierny denied Duane “Keefe D” Davis’s request for release to house arrest before the November trial, saying he had failed to prove his bond was obtained through legal sources. On theguardian.com, it states Davis, 60, a former Los Angeles-area gang leader with the Compton-based South Side Crips, has been held without bail since his arrest nine months ago. Davis has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder with a deadly weapon in a gang-related homicide.

In more news regarding Tupac his estate threatened legal action against Drake for use of AI vocals on “Taylor Made Freestyle”. On mxdwn.com, The track is a diss aimed at Kendrick Lamar and it features vocals that were meant to sound like Shakur, which was likely created by using artificial intelligence. The estate is asking Drake to take down the song, which the artist posted on social media last week.