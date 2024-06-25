& The Black Dahlia MurderDying Fetus Announce Fall 2024 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2024 - 1:12 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Black Dahlia Murder recently announced their album, Servitude, and now the band has announced a co headlining tour with fellow U.S. death metal Dying Fetus. Beg To Serve Tour will see both bands visiting Cleveland, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Dallas and other cities. The supporting acts for the upcoming tour will be Spite, AngelMaker and Vomit Forth.

An artist presale for the whole tour begins today at noon Eastern and remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Beg To Serve Tour Dates

10/3 – Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

10/4 – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

10/5 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

10/6 – Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

10/8 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

10/10 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

10/11 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

10/13 – Neptune – Seattle, WA ^

10/14 – Rickshaw – Vancouver, BC ^

10/15 – Roseland Ballroom – Portland, OR

10/17 – UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

10/18/2024 The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

10/19/2024 Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA *

10/20/2024 The Novo – Los Angeles, CA *

10/21/2024 The Marquee – Tempe, AZ

10/23/2024 The Factory at Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

10/24/2024 Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

10/25/2024 Warehouse Live Midtown – Houston, TX

10/27/2024 The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FL

10/28/2024 Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

10/30/2024 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

10/31/2024 Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

11/1 – Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

11/2 – Palladium – Worcester, MA

11/3 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

11/5 – M-Telus – Montreal, QC

11/6 – The Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON

11/9 – Royal Oak Music Hall – Detroit, MI

11/10 – Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

^ No AngelMaker

* No Spite