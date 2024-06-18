Atmosphere Announce Fall 2024 ‘The Traveling Forever Tour’ U.S. Tour Dates, Share Video For “Hear Hear”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2024 - 1:55 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Atmosphere has announced a new run of October headline dates titled The Traveling Forever Tour. This run features support from NoFun! and Reverie. The tour includes stops in Casper, Aspen, Salt Lake City, Flagstaff, El Paso, Lincoln, Fayetteville, Birmingham, Charleston and other cities. Tickets go sale June 21 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking HERE.

Also Atmosphere released their video, “Hear Hear (feat. Bat Flower,)” which is from their latest Talk Talk EP. The video, directed by Slug of Atmosphere & ZooDeVille, was filmed amidst bustling city streets, featuring Polaroids that were captured at various social gatherings of loved ones. Each snapshot conveys the message that a piece of someone significant is ever-present, offering support and a listening ear regardless of location or circumstance.

The Traveling Forever Tour Dates

10/2 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center –

10/4 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen –

10/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union –

10/8 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater –

10/9 – El Paso, TX – 11:11 –

10/11 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre –

10/12 – North Kansas City, MO – Voodoo Lounge Harrah’s KC – (on-sale June 28th)

10/13 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge –

10/15 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn –

10/16 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre –

10/18 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom –

10/19 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm –

10/20 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine –

10/22 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa –

10/23 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater –

10/25 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center –

10/26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee –

10/27 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre –

– with NOFUN! and Reverie